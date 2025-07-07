TS ICET result 2025 today, where and how to check scores when announced

TS ICET Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously TSCHE) is set to declare the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET or TG ICET) result today, July 7. TS ICET result 2025 today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Once declared, candidates can check and download the TG ICET rank card from the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET result 2025 live updates

Along with the result, the council will also release the TS ICET final answer key.

Previously, the council released the ICET provisional answer key along with question papers and candidates' responses and invited objections on the payment of ₹500 per question between June 22 and 26.

TS ICET Result 2025: Steps to check scores

Open the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

Go to the TS ICET result/marks memo download link.

Enter your login details.

Check and download your result.

TS ICET is for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges. Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, conducted the exam on behalf of the council.

It was held on June 8 and 9. On both days, it was held in two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The question paper had three sections – section A (Analytical Ability), section B (Mathematical Ability) and section C (Communication Ability).

Next, the council will begin the online counselling process for MBA and MCA admissions. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the TSCHE website for information related to TS ICET counselling.