Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced the TS Inter re-verification and recounting results. Candidates who have applied for the re-verification and re-counting of their TS Inter result can check the results on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter re-verification and recounting result released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Direct link to check TS Inter Reverification result 2023

Direct link to check Ts Inter Recounting result 2023

To check the TS Inter re-verification and re-counting results candidates can follow the steps given below:

TS Inter re-verification and recounting result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Reverification /Recounting

Enter Hall Ticket Number

Check re-verification and recounting results

Take a printout for future reference.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the IPE 1st and 2nd-year final exams results on May 9.