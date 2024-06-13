TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2024 today at 4 pm on lawcet.tsche.ac.in, steps to check marks

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2024: Osmania University, Hyderabad, will announce today, June 13, the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2024) and the Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2024). The TS LAWCET and PGLCET results will be announced at 4 pm after which candidates can check it on the official website of the TSCHE: lawcet.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2024 today at 4 pm(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two entrance exams for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses was conducted on June 13. There were three sessions of the exam – 9 am to 10.30 am, 12.30 pm to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2024

Go to the official website of TS LAWCET and PGLCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Click on the TS LAWCET or PGLCET result 2024 link available on the home page, as per your requirement. Key in your login credentials. Submit the details. Your result will be displayed on the next page. Check and download it.

To pass the TS LAWCET and the PGLCET exams, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent of marks (42 marks out of 120). There are no cut-off marks prescribed for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Thse candidates will be ranked in the order of merit based on their marks in the two entrance examinations, the TSCHE has informed.

TS LAWCET ranks, and scores are used for admission to the three-year and five-year law courses offered by participating institutions of the state.

The TS PGLCET ranks, on the other hand, are used for admission to the LLM courses offered by those institutions.

For further details regarding the two exams, the candidates can check the official website of the TSCHE.