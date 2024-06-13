TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2024 declared, here's how you can check your result

Osmania University, Hyderabad, has declared the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2024) and the Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2024) on June 13, 2024. TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET, the entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate law course admission were conducted on June 13, 2024.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website of the TSCHE at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET, the entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate law course admission were conducted on June 13, 2024. There were three sessions of the exam – 9 am to 10.30 am, 12.30 pm to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates need to score at least 35 per cent of marks (42 marks out of 120) to pass the TS LAWCET and the PGLCET exams. There are no cut-off marks prescribed for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). They will be ranked in the order of merit based on their marks in the two entrance examinations, the TSCHE has informed.

TS LAWCET ranks and scores obtained by the candidates are used for admission to the three-year and five-year law courses offered by participating institutions in Telangana. Meanwhile, the TS PGLCET ranks and scores obtained by the candidates are used for admission to the LLM courses offered by those institutions.

Steps to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2024:

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET and PGLCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Look out for the TS LAWCET or PGLCET result 2024 link available on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to submit their login credentials

Key in your login credentials

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view their result on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the result for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

