TS POLYCET Result 2022 declared on polycetts.nic.in, here’s how to check

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana has declared TS POLYCET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check the result through the official site of TS POLYCET on polycett.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on June 30, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Check TS POLYCET Result 2022 link

TS POLYCET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TS POLYCET on polycetts.nic.in.

Click on TS POLYCET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the hall ticket number and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year a total of 1,13,979 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 1,04,362 candidates have appeared for the exam. The MPC pass percentage is 75.73 percent and MBiPC is 75.8 percent.

The minimum qualifying marks in POLYCET-2022 is 30% i.e. 36 marks out of 120 for all category candidates. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TS POLYCET.