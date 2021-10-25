TSLPRB answer keys 2021 for assistant public prosecutor prelims out at tslprb.in

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the prelims answer key for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor. Candidates who have appeared for the APP recruitment examination can check the Preliminary answer key through the official website of TSLPRB at www.tslprb.in.

The written test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Public Prosecutors was conducted on October 24, 2021.

Here is the direct link to download the answer keys for the TSLPRB APP result.

Candidates can raise objections through their login id till October 26 till 2 pm.

“Candidates will be given time till 2pm on 26th October 2021 to submit Objections, if any, on Preliminary Key”, reads the official website.

TSLPRB APP prelims answer key: How to download

Visit the official website of TSLPRB at www.tslprb.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Preliminary Key”

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference