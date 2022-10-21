Home / Education / Exam Results / TSLPRB prelims written test result for SCT SIs & SCT PCs out at tslprb.in, link

TSLPRB prelims written test result for SCT SIs & SCT PCs out at tslprb.in, link

exam results
Published on Oct 21, 2022 09:09 PM IST

TSLPRB has announced the results for Preliminary Written Test (PWTs) for direct recruitment for SCT SIs (Civil) or equivalent post, SCT PCs Civil.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced the results for Preliminary Written Test (PWTs) for direct recruitment for SCT SIs (Civil) or equivalent post, SCT PCs Civil. Candidates can check the result on the official website at www.tslprb.in.

A total of 1,05,603 candidates have qualified for SCT SIs (Civil) and / or equivalent, 1,84,861 have qualified SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent, 18,758 candidates have qualified Transport Constables, and 1,09,518 candidates have qualified Prohibition & Excise Constables.

“All the Candidates participating in PMT / PET as detailed above have to fill their Part II (Final) Application Form, Online, by logging into their User Account on the TSLPRB website www.tslprb.in between 8 a m on 27th October 2022, and 10 p m on 10th November 2022”, reads the official notification.

TSLPRB prelims written test results for SCT SIs and SCT PCs: How to check result

Visit the official website at www.tslprb.in

On the homepage, click in the result link

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Chehak and take print out for future reference.

Friday, October 21, 2022
