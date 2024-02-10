Telangana State Public Service Commission has declared TSPSC Group 4 Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Group IV services can check the results or ranking list through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 4 Result 2023 declared, check ranking list here

The written examination for the post of Group-IV Services was conducted on July 1, 2023, and AN through OMR-based examination. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check TSPSC Group 4 Result 2023

TSPSC Group 4 Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 4 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the ranking list will be displayed.

Check the ranking list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 726837 candidates admitted in General Ranking List. The General Ranking List (GRL) is prepared based on merit as per the existing rules and procedures and as framed and followed by the Commission. The candidates who are rejected /invalid are not included in the General Ranking list

The list of Candidates who are shortlisted for verification of certificates will be announced later. This recruitment drive will fill up 8180 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.

Official Notice Here