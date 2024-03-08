 UCCED 2024 result declared, here’s how to check - Hindustan Times
UCCED 2024 result declared, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 08, 2024 09:37 AM IST

UCCED 2024 result has been declared. The steps to check is given here.

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has announced UCCED 2024 result on March 8, 2024. The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design result is available on the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by using their user login and password (created during registration).

Direct link to check UCCED 2024 result

UCCED 2024 result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
  • Click on UCEED 2024 result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on January 21, 2024, from 9 am to 12 noon at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on January 23 and the last date to raise objections was till January 25, 2024. The final answer key was released on February 1, 2024.

As per the official website, the scorecard will be available from March 11, 2024 onwards. Candidates can find the link of the same on the website and can check it using their login credentials. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCEED.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
