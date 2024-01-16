UGC NET December 2023 results releasing tomorrow, know how to check

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET December 2023 results tomorrow, January 17. Candidates can check the UGC NET December 2023 results on the official website at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2023 results releasing tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NTA conducted UGC - NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities nationwide for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6 2023 to December 19 2023.

Previously, UGC NET December 2023 results were scheduled to be released on January 10. NTA released the UGC NET December 2023 provisional answer key on January 3 and the objection window was active till January 5.

UGC NET December result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Next, click on the UGC NET December results.

Enter your application number, and date of birth and log in.

Check your results.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Candidates are advised to visit the official NTA website, https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/, for the latest updates about the examination. Candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers –011- 40759000/69227700 for assistance.