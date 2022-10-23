Home / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET Result 2022: Where, how to download scorecards

UGC NET Result 2022: Where, how to download scorecards

exam results
Published on Oct 23, 2022 08:11 AM IST

UGC NET Result 2022: When announced, candidates can check UGC NET results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare result of University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 results soon. Once announced, candidates can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Results will also be made available on the result portal of NTA, ntaresults.nic.in.

Provisional answer key of the final phase of the exam (phase 4) is now out and the window to raise objections closes on October 24. Therefore, candidate can expect their results anytime after Monday.

To check UGC NET results, candidates will be required to login with their application number and date of birth. Ahead of results, NTA is likely to publish the final answer key of the exam on the website.

How to check UGC NET results 2022

  1. Go to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal, ntaresults.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to view scorecards.
  3. Enter the asked login details.
  4. Submit and view your scores.
  5. Take a printout of the result page for future use.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
