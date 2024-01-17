close_game
UGC NET Result 2023: How, where to check NTA NET December results

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 17, 2024 01:56 PM IST

UGC NET Result 2023 will be announced shortly. Know where and how to check NTA NET December results.

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Result 2023 on January 17, 2024. The direct link to check NTA NET December results will be available to candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and also on NTA at nta.ac.in. UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates

UGC - NET December 2023 was conducted from December 6 to December 19, 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities nationwide. A total of 9.45 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

The provisional answer key was released on January 3 and candidates were asked to send their feedback on payment of a fee of 200 per question. The archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8 and the objection window was closed on January 10, 2024.

To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on UGC NET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result or scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key will be released likely today on the official website.

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

