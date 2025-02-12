UGC NET Result 2024 News LIVE: Where, how to check NTA UGC NET scorecards when out
UGC NET Result 2024 News LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA is yet to release the UGC NET Result 2024. When announced, candidates can check the UGC NET December results through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked on the website- ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in....Read More
The UGC NET December examination was held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, and 27, 2025. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The provisional answer key was released on January 31, and the last date to raise objections was February 3, 2025.
A panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly.
The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results.
Step I: The number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in NET (in both the papers) on the basis of their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination.
Step II: The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.
Step III: In order to be considered, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / GeneralEWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender).
Step IV: The number of candidates to be declared qualified in any subject for a particular category is derived as per the methodology.
Step V: The total number of slots available for awarding JRF is allocated among different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.
How to check UGC NET result 2024?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on UGC NET result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
