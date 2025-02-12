UGC NET Result 2024 News LIVE: Where, how to check NTA UGC NET scorecards when out

UGC NET Result 2024 News LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA is yet to release the UGC NET Result 2024. When announced, candidates can check the UGC NET December results through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked on the website- ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in....Read More

The UGC NET December examination was held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, and 27, 2025. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on January 31, and the last date to raise objections was February 3, 2025.

A panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly.

The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results.