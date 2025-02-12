Edit Profile
    UGC NET Result 2024 News LIVE: Where, how to check NTA UGC NET scorecards when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Feb 12, 2025 1:50 PM IST
    UGC NET Result 2024 News LIVE: NTA UGC NET results to be out on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    UGC NET Result 2024 News LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA is yet to release the UGC NET Result 2024. When announced, candidates can check the UGC NET December results through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked on the website- ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in....Read More

    The UGC NET December examination was held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, and 27, 2025. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    The provisional answer key was released on January 31, and the last date to raise objections was February 3, 2025.

    A panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly.

    The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 12, 2025 1:50 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 preparation of results

    The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:35 PM IST

    How final answer key will be prepared?

    A panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:28 PM IST

    When was UGC NET December provisional key released?

    The provisional answer key was released on January 31, and the last date to raise objections was February 3, 2025.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:24 PM IST

    UGC NET December 2024 exam held in two shifts

    It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:18 PM IST

    When was UGC NET December exam held?

    The UGC NET December examination was held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, and 27, 2025.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:12 PM IST

    Websites to check UGC NET Result 2024

    ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in

    Feb 12, 2025 1:05 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 weeding out rules

    The record of UGC - NET December 2024 will be preserved for 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:03 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 result cancellation details

    The result of UGC – NET December 2024 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.

    Feb 12, 2025 12:59 PM IST

    UGC NET December Result 2024 re-evaluation/re-checking details

    There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

    Feb 12, 2025 12:57 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 result preparation

    The following steps will be followed for the preparation of Result

    Step I: The number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in NET (in both the papers) on the basis of their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination.

    Step II: The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

    Step III: In order to be considered, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / GeneralEWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender).

    Step IV: The number of candidates to be declared qualified in any subject for a particular category is derived as per the methodology.

    Step V: The total number of slots available for awarding JRF is allocated among different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

    Feb 12, 2025 12:53 PM IST

    How to check UGC NET result 2024?

    Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    Click on UGC NET result 2024 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Feb 12, 2025 12:50 PM IST

    What will subject experts do after objections are received?

    A panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly.

    The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

    Feb 12, 2025 12:47 PM IST

    UGC NET provisional answer key dates

    The provisional answer key was released on January 31, and the last date to raise objections was February 3, 2025.

    Feb 12, 2025 12:43 PM IST

    UGC NET December 2024 exam dates

    The UGC NET December examination was held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, and 27, 2025. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Feb 12, 2025 12:40 PM IST

    Where to check UGC NET Result 2024?

    When announced, candidates can check the UGC NET December results through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked on the website- ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in.

    Feb 12, 2025 12:36 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 date and time not announced

    The UGC NET Result 2024 date and time have not been announced yet.

