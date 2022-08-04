Home / Education / Exam Results / UP B.Ed JEE results to be announced on August 5

UP B.Ed JEE results to be announced on August 5

Updated on Aug 04, 2022 07:23 PM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022, which was held in July will be announced tomorrow.
UP B.Ed JEE result will be released tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

The results of the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 organized by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly in July will be announced on Friday.

The result is likely to be announced on August 5 around 12 noon. More than 51,600 candidates skipped the state-level UP B Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 conducted by the University on July 6. The exam was held in 75 districts.

A total of 6,67,463 candidates were registered to appear in the state level entrance examination.

The entrance test was held in two shifts on Wednesday. In all, 6,15,645 (92.24%) candidates appeared with 51,818 remaining absent. In the second shift 6,15,787 (92.26%) were present and 51,676 candidates remained absent. The total percentage of the examinees present during the entire examination was 92.26 which is proof of the B Ed entrance exam being conducted successfully, the university claimed in a press release.

The districts that witnessed maximum attendance were Prayagraj, Varanasi and Bareilly.

uttar pradesh result
