Home / Education / Exam Results / UP B.Ed JEE Result 2022 announced at upbed2022.in, get link here

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2022 announced at upbed2022.in, get link here

exam results
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 01:56 PM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination-2022 Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly.
UP B.Ed JEE Result 2022 announced at upbed2022.in, get link here(HT file)
UP B.Ed JEE Result 2022 announced at upbed2022.in, get link here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 result has been announced on August 5. Candidates who took the examination can check their result on the official website of UPBED at upbed2022.in.

The state-level UP B Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 conducted by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, on July 6.

A total of 6,67,463 candidates were registered to appear in the state level entrance examination.

Here's the direct link to check the UP B.ED JEE 2022 result.

UP B.Ed Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UP BEd on upbed2022.in.

Click on UP BEd result link available on the home page.

Click on the Scorecard link.

Enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
uttar pradesh
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out