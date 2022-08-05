UP B.Ed JEE Result 2022 announced at upbed2022.in, get link here

Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 result has been announced on August 5. Candidates who took the examination can check their result on the official website of UPBED at upbed2022.in.

The state-level UP B Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 conducted by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, on July 6.

A total of 6,67,463 candidates were registered to appear in the state level entrance examination.

Here's the direct link to check the UP B.ED JEE 2022 result.

UP B.Ed Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UP BEd on upbed2022.in.

Click on UP BEd result link available on the home page.

Click on the Scorecard link.

Enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.