UP Board Results 2024: Prachi Nigam tops Uttar Pradesh Board class 10 exams, details inside

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results of the class 10 board exams. Students can check the results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the Class 10 results.(Hindustan Times)

The overall pass percentage of UP Board Class 10 examination is 89.55%. The overall pass percentage of girls is 93.40 % and the overall pass percentage of boys is 86.05 %. Girls outshine boys in Class 10 results. Candidate Prachi Nigam of Sitapur topped the UP Board Class 10 examination with 98.50%.

UPMSP conducted the High School and Intermediate final examinations between February 22 and March 9. A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for the board exams, out of which 29,47,311 are Class 10 and 25,77,997 are Class 12 students.

Steps to check the results:

• Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in

• On the homepage find the link to check UP Board Result 2024.’

• You will be redirected to new page.

• Enter your credentials on the login page and submit.

• After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.

UP Board Result 2024 Live updates