UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: When is UPPRPB result expected? Check updates

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: When is UPPRPB result expected? here's what we know so far (HT Photo)

UP Police Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will announce the Constable recruitment exam results on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. As per the information available, the result is expected to be declared by the end of this month. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the board to declare the UP Police Constable results by October-end, according to the Chief Minister's office.

The CM has asked to expedite the process of filling vacancies ensuring that the sanctity of the examination is not compromised, the CMO said.

The UPPRPB will announce the date and time for result announcement through an official notification.

The board is also expected to release category-wise cut-off marks and final answer keys along with the result.

The written exam for UP Police Constable recruitment was held in two phases – phase 1 from August 23 to 25 and phase 2 on August 30 and 31. There were two shifts on all days – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Around 48 lakh candidates took the test. .

The provisional answer keys of the UP Police Constable exam were released separately. The objection window closed on September 19.

The board will prepare the final answer key after reviewing candidates' feedback. If an objection is found valid, the final answer keys will be revised accordingly.

