UP Police SI Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has declared UP Police SI Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Sub Inspector (NP) in UP Police for men and women and Platoon Commander (PAC ) for men and Fire Second Officer- 2020-21 can check the result through the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

The examination was conducted from November 12 to December 2, 2022 in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check UP Police SI Result 2021 here&nbsp;</strong>

UP Police SI Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Police SI Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9534 posts in the organisation. The application process was started on April 1 and ended on June 15, 2021. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPPBPB.