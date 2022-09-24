Home / Education / Exam Results / UPPSC APO result 2022 out at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link

UPPSC APO result 2022 out at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link

Published on Sep 24, 2022 08:21 PM IST

Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Prelim Exam 2022 result announced at uppsc.up.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result of the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Prelim Exam 2022. Candidates can check the result on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC APO prelims 2022 was conducted on August 21. A total of 64100 candidates have registered for the examination of which 33315 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 1079 candidates have qualified the exam and can appear for the UPPSC APO Main exam.

Direct link to check the APO Prelims 2022 result 

UPPSC APO result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER (MAINS) EXAM-2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc recruitment uppsc + 1 more
