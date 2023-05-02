Home / Education / Exam Results / UPPSC Lekhpal Result 2023 released at upsssc.gov.in, get link here

UPPSC Lekhpal Result 2023 released at upsssc.gov.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2023 07:10 PM IST

UPPSC has announced the Lekhpal result 2023 at upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the Lekhpal result 2023. Candidates can check the UPPSC Lekhpal results 2023 through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their results through their registration number and date of birth.

A total of 27455 candidates have qualified for the UPPSC lekhpal examination. The cutoff for the unreserved category is 75.755, for the SC category, the cutoff is 73.75%. For the ST category, the cut-off is 66.50% and for the OBC category, the cutoff is 75.75%. The Cutoff mark for the EWS category is 75.75%.

Direct link to check result

UPPSC Lekhpal result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Check the result and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check detailed notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
