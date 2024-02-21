 UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims result announced, check details here - Hindustan Times
UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims result announced, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 21, 2024 02:53 PM IST

Roll numbers of qualified candidates have been published on the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced prelims results of the Staff Nurse recruitment examination. Roll numbers of qualified candidates have been published on the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Direct link to check UPPSC Staff Nurse result

The Staff Nurse (Allopathy) preliminary examination was conducted on December 19, in five districts of the state – Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Kanpur and Lucknow. The exam was held for 1,555 female and 171 male Staff Nurse vacancies.

Those who have cleared the prelims exam can take the mains examination.

The number of candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination was supposed to be 15 times of the total announced vacancies but due to insufficient candidates meeting the cut-off marks, 2,807 female and 1,155 male candidates have been announced eligible for the mains examination, the commission said.

Marks and cut-offs of UPPSC Staff Nurse recruitment will be announced after final results, it added.

How to check UPPSC Staff Nurse result

  1. Go to the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
  2. Open the Staff Nurse exam result link given under the what's new section.
  3. A PDF will open. Scroll down until you see the roll numbers list.
  4. Check your result using your roll number.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
