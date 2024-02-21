UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims result announced, check details here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced prelims results of the Staff Nurse recruitment examination. Roll numbers of qualified candidates have been published on the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims result announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link to check UPPSC Staff Nurse result

The Staff Nurse (Allopathy) preliminary examination was conducted on December 19, in five districts of the state – Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Kanpur and Lucknow. The exam was held for 1,555 female and 171 male Staff Nurse vacancies.

Those who have cleared the prelims exam can take the mains examination.

The number of candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination was supposed to be 15 times of the total announced vacancies but due to insufficient candidates meeting the cut-off marks, 2,807 female and 1,155 male candidates have been announced eligible for the mains examination, the commission said.

Marks and cut-offs of UPPSC Staff Nurse recruitment will be announced after final results, it added.

