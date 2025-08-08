UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link to download merit list here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the results of UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment Exams 2025. Candidates who took the exam can check and download their results from the official website at dgme.up.gov.in UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 is out at uppsc.up.nic.in The direct link to check merit list is given here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to check the UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025:

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD UPPSC STAFF NURSE RESULT 2025

Notably, the UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 has been released in a PDF format, and includes the roll numbers of shortlisted female and male candidates.

Candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted will proceed for the next stages of recruitment.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Results 2025: Steps to download here

Candidates can download the result PDF by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at dgme.up.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025. The result PDF will be displayed on the next page. Look for your roll number in the result PDF. Download the result PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more detais, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC.