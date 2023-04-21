Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 on April 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination II 2022 can check their results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 Declared: How to check results at upsc.gov.in

A total of 204 (146 + 43 + 15) candidates have qualified the written exam followed by the interview or personality test round. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 Declared: How to check results

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 link on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy, 22 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive Branch and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.