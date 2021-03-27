IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check
UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check(HT File)
UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check(HT File)
exam results

UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 05:02 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CMS Final Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the personality test can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The personality test was conducted for candidates who qualified the written examination.

The written exam was conducted on October 22, 2020 and the personality test was held from January to March 2021.

A total of 179 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and 343 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-II. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct Link to Check Result Here

UPSC CMS Final Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The appointment to the posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all pre-appointment formalities/ verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment of candidates to the services/posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of services/posts expressed by them.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc cms result upsc cms upsc results upsc.gov.in + 2 more

Related Stories

UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor posts, details here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:45 PM IST
UPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post till April 15, 2021 on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
UPSC
UPSC
competitive exams

UPSC NDA/NA I Admit Card 2021 released on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:18 PM IST
UPSC NDA/NA I Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP