UPSC Combined Geo Scientists Prelims Results 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Combined Geo Scientists Prelims Results 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced results of the Combined Geo Scientist preliminary examination, 2022, conducted on February 20, 2022. Candidates can go to upsc.gov.in to check the results.

Candidates who have qualified for the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Prelims) Examination, 2022 are eligible to sit for the Main exam, which is scheduled for June 25 and 26, 2022.

For the Main exam, admit cards will be available on the Commission’s website around three weeks prior to the exam date.

Mark and cut-off marks of the prelims exam will be released after the declaration of the final results.

<strong>UPSC Combined Geo Scientists Prelims Results 2022 direct link</strong>

How to download UPSC CGS Prelims result 2022

Go to upsc.gov.in.

Go to the ‘Written Results’ section.

Now, click on ‘Examination Written Results’.

On the next page, download the PDF file for ‘Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022’.

Check your result using roll number.

“Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its campus. Candidate may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 23388088, (011)‐23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter,” the commission said.