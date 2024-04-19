 UPSC CSE 2023 final results: Marksheet of recommended candidates of civil services exam 2023 released - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC CSE 2023 final results: Marksheet of recommended candidates of civil services exam 2023 released

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 19, 2024 07:18 PM IST

Aditya Srivastava who topped the examination scored 1099 marks as per the mark sheet released by the commission.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the mark sheet of the candidates recommended by the commission for the Civil Services Examination 2023.

The mark sheet displays the marks that candidates scored for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 which includes both the written exam as well as the personality test marks.
The mark sheet displays the marks that candidates scored for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 which includes both the written exam as well as the personality test marks.

The mark sheet displays the marks that candidates scored for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 which includes both the written exam as well as the personality test marks.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Aditya Srivastava who topped the examination scored 1099 marks as per the mark sheet released by the commission. He scored 899 in the written test and 200 in the personality test.

This year a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

UPSC Civil Service prelims examination 2023 was conducted on May 28, 2023. The UPSC mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The interviews for the personality test were conducted in January-April 2024.

Check the mark sheet here:

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CSE 2023 final results: Marksheet of recommended candidates of civil services exam 2023 released
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On