UPSC CSE 2023 final results: Marksheet of recommended candidates of civil services exam 2023 released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the mark sheet of the candidates recommended by the commission for the Civil Services Examination 2023. The mark sheet displays the marks that candidates scored for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 which includes both the written exam as well as the personality test marks.

Aditya Srivastava who topped the examination scored 1099 marks as per the mark sheet released by the commission. He scored 899 in the written test and 200 in the personality test.

This year a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

UPSC Civil Service prelims examination 2023 was conducted on May 28, 2023. The UPSC mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The interviews for the personality test were conducted in January-April 2024.

Check the mark sheet here: