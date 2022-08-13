Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC EPFO final result declared at upsc.gov.in, check list here

UPSC EPFO final result declared at upsc.gov.in, check list here

exam results
Updated on Aug 13, 2022 07:57 AM IST
  • UPSC has announced the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in EPFO.
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates who took the examination can check their result on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC EPFO recruitment examination was held on September 5, 2021 and the interview was conducted from July 4, 2022 till August 1, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

EPFO Final result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Under the What's new section click on the link that reads," 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO"

Result will appear on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check the EPFO final result below:

Topics
