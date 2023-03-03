UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2023 out at upsc.gov.in, link here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2023 on March 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Geo‐Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 can check their results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The written preliminary examination was conducted on February 19, 2023. Those candidates who will qualify the examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted on June 24 and June 25, 2023.

UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2023: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates may download their e‐admit cards from the Commission’s Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.