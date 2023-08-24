News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023 released at upsc.gov.in, list of qualified candidates here

UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023 released at upsc.gov.in, list of qualified candidates here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 24, 2023 03:54 PM IST

UPSC releases written exam results for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. Candidates can check at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the written examination results of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023 today, August 24. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates for the Interview/Personality Test at upsc.gov.in.

The Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 was held by the UPSC in June 2023.

The Commission will post the interview schedule for candidates who passed the personality test on its website as soon as it is available. However, the candidates will receive an e-summon Letter notifying them of the exact date of the interview.

“The mark-sheet of candidates, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the declaration of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days”, reads the official notification.

IES/ ISS result 2023: Know how to check the results

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the IES/ISS result 2023 link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

