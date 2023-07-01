Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC IFS Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Indian Forest Service Examination 2022 can check the result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC IFS Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here (HT file)

The examination was conducted from November 20 to November 27, 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in June, 2023. To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC IFS Final Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IFS Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories. The candidature of 12 recommended candidates are provisional. Appointments shall be made in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.