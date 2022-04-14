UPSC IFS Main Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC IFS Main Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2021 can check their result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The main examination was held from February 27 to March 6, 2022.

The candidates who have qualified the written examination will have to appear for the personality test. Candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test.

<strong>Direct link to check UPSC IFS Main Result 2021 here</strong>

UPSC IFS Main Result 2021: How to check

Candidates can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IFS Main Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers and name.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The personality test will be held at the official address of UPSC in New Delhi. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.