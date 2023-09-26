News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC NDA & NA 2023 results released; Know how to check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA & NA 2023 results released; Know how to check at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 26, 2023 06:23 PM IST

UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 results released. Check on official website upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (UPSC NDA & NA II 2023) today, September 26. Candidates can check the NDA&NA II 2023 results through the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Direct link to check UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 results

The commission conducted the UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 examination on September 3. Within fifteen days of the date of publication of the final results, the candidates' mark sheets will be posted on the Commission's website and will be accessible on the website for thirty days following the conclusion of SSB Interviews.

UPSC NDA & NA result 2023: Know how to check

Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the UPSC NDA & NA result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the UPSC NDA& NA results 2023

Keep a copy of the same for future reference

