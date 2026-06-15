UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check preliminary scorecards when out?

This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.