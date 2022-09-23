Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSSSC Lekhpal result 2022: Know how to check

UPSSSC Lekhpal result 2022: Know how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 23, 2022 01:03 PM IST

UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 result awaited at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Lekhpal result 2022: Know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UPSSSC Lekhpal result 2022: Know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 result awaited. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the result through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in once its out.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 on September 7. The provisional answer key was released on August 1, 2022. The UPSSSC Lekhpal examination was conducted on July 31, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the result link

Key in your registration and roll numbers

UPSSSC Lekhpal result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsssc result
upsssc result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out