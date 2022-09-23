UPSSSC Lekhpal result 2022: Know how to check
UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 result awaited at upsssc.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 result awaited. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the result through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in once its out.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 on September 7. The provisional answer key was released on August 1, 2022. The UPSSSC Lekhpal examination was conducted on July 31, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm.
UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022: How to download
Visit the website at upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage click on the result link
Key in your registration and roll numbers
UPSSSC Lekhpal result will be displayed on the screen
Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
