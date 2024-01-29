 UPSSSC PET-2023 result announced at upsssc.gov.in - Hindustan Times
UPSSSC PET-2023 result announced at upsssc.gov.in

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2024 08:55 PM IST

UPSSSC PET-2023 result announced at upsssc.gov.in.

The result of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)-2023 conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) was announced on Monday, the commission stated in a press release.

The result/scorecard of the written examination of PET-2023 has been uploaded on the commission's website upsssc.gov.in. The candidates can check their examination result/scorecard by going to the results segment/link given on the home page of the website and entering the desired entries, the release added.

The written examination of PET-2023 was conducted in two shifts on October 28 and 29, 2023.

In a meeting held on January 29, 2024, approval was given to publish the scores of the candidates related to the said written examination, the release stated.

The score of the candidates who participated in the preliminary qualifying examination will be valid for one year from the date of uploading the result on the website.

It is noteworthy that despite the instructions given by the commission, 31 candidates have not entered the question book number in their OMR sheets or have entered it incorrectly. The candidature of the 31 candidates has been cancelled and the result status of the examination has been mentioned as 'cancelled' in their score card.

A total of 890 candidates were given provisional admission for the written examination by the centre superintendents. Their results/scores are being published by marking the status of the result in their scorecard as 'provisional' accordingly.

The results of six candidates are being published under scrutiny. The status of the examination result in the scorecard of such candidates has been mentioned as 'under investigation' accordingly.

A total of 75 candidates were found using unfair means during the written examination, the status of the examination result of such candidates has been marked 'unfair means' in the scorecard and the candidature of the concerned candidates has been cancelled as per the procedure laid down by the commission.

Follow Us On