UPSSSC PET 2023: Steps to check final answer key and results

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will announce results and release the final or revised answer keys and results of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The provisional answer key was out in November. UPSSSC PET 2023: How to check final answer key and results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on November 15 and next, final answer keys and results are expected.

After releasing the provisional answer key, the commission invited candidates to raise objections to the preliminary answer key, if any. . Their objections will be reviewed by a panel of experts.

If objections are found valid, the final answer key will will be revised accordingly.

The examination took place on October 28 and 29. The provisional answer key was released on November 6.

Once announced, candidates can check their results through these steps:

Steps to check UPSSSC PET result/final key

Go to the UPSSSC official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Open the PET final/revised answer key download or the result link, as required.

Login by entering your details.

Check your result/answer key and download it.