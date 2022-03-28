Home / Education / Exam Results / UPTET Result 2022: Know how to download mark sheets at updeled.gov.in
exam results

UPTET Result 2022: Know how to download mark sheets at updeled.gov.in

  • Ahead of UPTET result 2021/22, the final answer keys will be published on the official website.
UPTET Result 2022: Know how to download mark sheets at updeled.gov.in
UPTET Result 2022: Know how to download mark sheets at updeled.gov.in
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

UPTET Result: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) result 2022 for around 20 lakh primary and upper primary school teacher aspirants will be announced anytime soon. Candidates will get their results on updeled.gov.in. Live updates.

Ahead of UPTET result 2021/22, the final answer keys will be published on the official website.

UPTET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website – updeled.gov.in.

Click on the UPTET result 2022 link on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

On the next page, UPTET result will be displayed.

Check and take a printout of the mark sheet.

Following a paper leak, the UPTET 2021 exam was cancelled on November 28, 2021 and was conducted again on January 23, 2022.

This year, a total of 21,65,179 candidates have registered for the test. Of them, 12,91,627 are for the primary level and 8,73,552 are for the upper primary level.

Attendance of UPTET was recorded at 83.09% for the primary and 85.72% for the upper primary level.

UPTET is a state level eligibility test for the posts of primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) teachers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uptet exam result.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out