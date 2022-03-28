UPTET Result 2022: Know how to download mark sheets at updeled.gov.in

UPTET Result: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) result 2022 for around 20 lakh primary and upper primary school teacher aspirants will be announced anytime soon. Candidates will get their results on updeled.gov.in. Live updates.

Ahead of UPTET result 2021/22, the final answer keys will be published on the official website.

UPTET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website – updeled.gov.in.

Click on the UPTET result 2022 link on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

On the next page, UPTET result will be displayed.

Check and take a printout of the mark sheet.

Following a paper leak, the UPTET 2021 exam was cancelled on November 28, 2021 and was conducted again on January 23, 2022.

This year, a total of 21,65,179 candidates have registered for the test. Of them, 12,91,627 are for the primary level and 8,73,552 are for the upper primary level.

Attendance of UPTET was recorded at 83.09% for the primary and 85.72% for the upper primary level.

UPTET is a state level eligibility test for the posts of primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) teachers.