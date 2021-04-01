WB Civil Service Mains Result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC has declared WB Civil Service Mains Result 2019. Candidates who have appeared for Group A and B main examination can check the result through the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. All the qualified candidates will have to appear for personality test.

A total of 211 candidates have been qualified for personality test for Group A and 60 candidates for Group B. Earlier, the tentative date for personality test was scheduled on December 29, 2020, which was postponed due to the pandemic. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Group A result

Direct link to check Group B result

WB Civil Service Mains Result 2019: How to check

• Visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

• Click on WB Civil Service Mains Result 2019 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

• Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main examination was conducted on July 25 to July 28, 2019. The result was the same was scheduled to release last year which was postponed.

For Group A and B, a total of 200 marks questions would be asked. Each candidate will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the test will be to assess the candidate’s personal qualities e.g., alertness of mind, power of clear and logical exposition, intellectual and moral integrity, leadership and also the candidate’s range of interests.