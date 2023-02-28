WB SET Result 2023 declared at wbcsc.org.in, here’s direct link to check

West Bengal College Service Commission has declared WB SET Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal State Eligibility Test can check the result through the official site of WBCSC at wbcsc.org.in.

The written examination was conducted on January 8, 2023. The examination was conducted in 33 subjects at selected test centres of different districts of west Bengal. To check the results candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check WB SET Result 2023

WB SET Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of WBCSC at wbcsc.org.in.

Click on WB SET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key was released on January 20 and the last date submit the challenges was till January 31, 2023. The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots) for Eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of SET. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBCSC.