The West Bengal Board of Primary Education, WBBPE has declared WB TET Result 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test can check their results on the official website of WBBPE at wbbpeonline.com. WB TET Result 2023 declared at wbbpeonline.com, direct link to check here

Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released. The final key is available to candidates on the official website.

The Teacher Eligibility Test for classes 1 to 5 was held on December 23, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and want to check the results can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check WB TET Result 2023 WB TET Result 2023: How to check 1. Visit the official website of WBBPE at wbbpeonline.com.

2. Click on WB TET 2023 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on check result link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Once done, your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBPE.