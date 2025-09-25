WB TET Result 2023 declared at wbbpeonline.com, direct link to check here

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education, WBBPE has declared WB TET Result 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test can check their results on the official website of WBBPE at wbbpeonline.com.
Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released. The final key is available to candidates on the official website.
The Teacher Eligibility Test for classes 1 to 5 was held on December 23, 2023.
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and want to check the results can follow the steps given below.