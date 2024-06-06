 WBJEE 2024 Result: West Bengal JEE rank card released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
WBJEE 2024 Result: West Bengal JEE rank card released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2024 03:32 PM IST

WBJEE 2024 Result declared. The direct link to download rank card of West Bengal JEE results is given here.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared WBJEE 2024 Result. The West Bengal JEE rank card has been released and can be downloaded by all appeared candidates through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination result rank card is also available at wbjeeb.in. WBJEE Result 2024 Live Updates

WBJEE 2024 Result: West Bengal JEE rank card released, direct link here

The results of WBJEE was announced at the press conference today held at 2.30 pm. The toppers names, cut off and other details were announced.

Direct link to check WBJEE Result 2024 rank card 

All the appeared candidates can download the rank card from the official website with their login credentials. To check the rank cards and download it, candidates can follow the steps given below.

WBJEE 2024 Result: How to download

  • Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on WBJEE Result 2024 rank card link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEE examination was conducted on April 28, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The eamination was held in two shifts- paper 1 (Mathematics) was held from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The WBJEE provisional answer key was released on May 6 and the objection window was closed May 9, 2024. The final answer key was released on June 5, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / WBJEE 2024 Result: West Bengal JEE rank card released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here
