WBJEE Result 2021 Date: WBJEEB issues imp notice on result, answer key dates

WBJEE Result 2021 Date notice has been issued. Candidates can check the official notice on answer key and result on the official site wbjeeb.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 01:36 PM IST

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will has issued important notice on WBJEE Result 2021 Date and answer key dates. The official notice is available for candidates on the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The result will be declared as early as possible in order to make up for the lost time and to complete the admission process within the stipulated time. The counselling of candidates will be started immediately after the declaration of the result.

As per the official notice, the model answer keys will be published tentatively on July 21, 2021, and candidates will be able to challenge any answer key within July 22, 2021. The OMR images and candidates responses will be published in the first week of August and again the candidates will have 2 days time to lodge their challenges.

The candidates are advised by the Board to keep the documents required for counselling ready within them, The e-counselling dates will be announced by the Board soon.

WBJEE exam was conducted on July 17, 2021 for admission in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy/ Architecture courses. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.

