WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: How, where to check West Bengal JEE results when out
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: West Bengal JEE results will be out on wbjeeb.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has not yet released WBJEE Result 2025. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results when released can be checked by candidates on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal JEE results will be published as a Rank Card containing all relevant ranks, total scores, and component scores in Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II (Physics & Chemistry)....Read More
The examination was held on April 27, 2025, in two shifts. Paper I (Mathematics) was held in the first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) was conducted in the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.
The provisional answer key was released on May 9 and the objection window was closed on May 11, 2025. Candidates needed to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Official website to check results
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results when released can be checked by candidates on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Result not out yet
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has not yet released WBJEE Result 2025.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: WBJEEB to prepare merit lists
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: WBJEEB will prepare merit ranks based on the candidates’ scores in the Common Entrance Test. Individual candidates will be able to view and download their rank cards, which will contain their score and rank. WBJEEB does not publish any rank/score list for the public to ensure confidentiality for individual candidates.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Check scoring methodology
Category-1
a) Only one option is correct.
b) The correct response will yield 1 (one) mark for each question.
c) The incorrect response will yield -¼ (25% negative) marks for each question.
d) For any combination of more than one option, even if it contains the correct option, the
said answer will be treated as incorrect and will yield -¼ (25% negative) marks.
e) Not attempting the question will fetch zero marks.
Category-2
a) Only one option is correct.
b) The correct response will yield 2(two) marks for each question.
c) The incorrect response will yield -1/2 (25% negative) marks for each question.
d) For any combination of more than one option, even if it contains the correct option, the said
answer will be treated as incorrect and will yield -1/2 (25% negative) marks.
e) Not attempting the question will fetch zero marks.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Know about merit list
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Candidates who have appeared in both paper I and paper II are eligible for a General Merit Rank (GMR) and a Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). Such candidates may be considered for admission in all courses of Engineering and Pharmacy.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: No rank list to be published
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: The board will not publish a rank list to ensure confidentiality to each candidate.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?
1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on the link to download WBJEE Result/Rank Card 2025.
3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
4. Check the WBJEE Result 2025 displayed on the screen.
5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Processing fee for answer key
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Candidates needed to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Provisional answer key dates
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: The provisional answer key was released on May 9 and the objection window was closed on May 11, 2025.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Check shift details of exam
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Paper I (Mathematics) was held in the first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) was conducted in the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Exam held on April 27
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: The examination was held on April 27, 2025, in two shifts.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Rank card will be published
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: The West Bengal JEE results will be published as a Rank Card containing all relevant ranks, total scores
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results when released can be checked by candidates on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of release of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results have not been announced yet.