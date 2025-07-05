WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: How, where to check West Bengal JEE results when out

July 5, 2025 2:24 PM IST

Category-1

a) Only one option is correct.

b) The correct response will yield 1 (one) mark for each question.

c) The incorrect response will yield -¼ (25% negative) marks for each question.

d) For any combination of more than one option, even if it contains the correct option, the

said answer will be treated as incorrect and will yield -¼ (25% negative) marks.

e) Not attempting the question will fetch zero marks.

Category-2

a) Only one option is correct.

b) The correct response will yield 2(two) marks for each question.

c) The incorrect response will yield -1/2 (25% negative) marks for each question.

d) For any combination of more than one option, even if it contains the correct option, the said

answer will be treated as incorrect and will yield -1/2 (25% negative) marks.

e) Not attempting the question will fetch zero marks.