WBTET Result 2014: WBBPE announces marks, invites applications for appointment

exam results
Published on Nov 12, 2022 11:00 AM IST

WBTET 2014 Result: Candidates can visit the official website of the board, wbbpe.org and check their marks.

ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Friday (November 11) announced marks of WBTET 2014 qualified candidates and invited applications for appointment to teacher posts.

Candidates can check their marks on wbbpe.org.

Marks have been announced following court orders and reserved category candidates who secured 82 marks have also been declared as TET qualified candidates, WBBPE Secretary Dr RC Bagchi said in a notice published along with marks.

WBTET 2014 marks

WBTET 2014 result: Reserved category candidates who have scored 82 marks

The board has also invited applications from qualified candidates for appointment. They have to submit forms offline, with all relevant documents, at the board office from November 14 (Monday) to Wednesday, November 16 during office hours (from 10 am to 5:30 pm).

Date and place for scrutiny verification and interview will be announced later, it added. For more details, check the notice here.

Topics
west bengal exam result.
west bengal exam result.

