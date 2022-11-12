WBTET Result 2014: WBBPE announces marks, invites applications for appointment

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Friday (November 11) announced marks of WBTET 2014 qualified candidates and invited applications for appointment to teacher posts.

Candidates can check their marks on wbbpe.org.

Marks have been announced following court orders and reserved category candidates who secured 82 marks have also been declared as TET qualified candidates, WBBPE Secretary Dr RC Bagchi said in a notice published along with marks.

The board has also invited applications from qualified candidates for appointment. They have to submit forms offline, with all relevant documents, at the board office from November 14 (Monday) to Wednesday, November 16 during office hours (from 10 am to 5:30 pm).

Date and place for scrutiny verification and interview will be announced later, it added. For more details, check the notice here.