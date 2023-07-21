When is UGC NET result 2023? Check official update on probable date

Results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 will likely be announced on July 26, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh kumar UGC NET Result 2023: Official update on result date (ugcnet.nta.nic.in)

“UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change,” he tweeted on Friday.

Once announced, students can check their marks on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Scorecards may also be shared on ntaresults.nic.in. To check it, candidates have to use application number and date of birth.

The provisional answer key of UGC NET June 2023 was issued on July 6 and objections were invited from candidates till July 8. The final answer key will be released along with or after results.

The entrance test was held in two phases for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. A total of 6,39,069 candidates were eligible for the exam.

The first phase of UGC NET June was held from June 13 to 17 and the second one took place from June 19 to 22, 2023.