close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / Where and how to check RBI Assistant exam result 2023 when declared

Where and how to check RBI Assistant exam result 2023 when declared

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 04, 2023 04:10 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check it on the website opportunities.rbi.org.in, when released.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce results of the RBI Assistant Prelims exam 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check it on the website opportunities.rbi.org.in, when released.

RBI Assistant exam result 2023: Where and how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
RBI Assistant exam result 2023: Where and how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

They can go to the website mentioned above and click on the opportunities>>results option to check it.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The RBI Assistant Prelims exam 2023 took place on November 18 and 19, 2023. Those who clear the Prelims examination will be called for the Mains round.

RBI is unlikely to post any answer key of the Preliminary exam.

The prelims exam was held for 100 marks and the duration was 60 minutes

A total of 100 questions were asked in the exam from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning ability. The first section had 30 questions for 30 marks and the other two had 35 questions each for 35 marks each.

To answer each section, candidates got 20 minutes. The paper was in MCQ format with five options under each question.

RBI said that ¼th of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted if the answer is wrong.

How to check RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023

  1. Open the recruitment portal of RBI: opportunities.rbi.org.in.
  2. Go to vacancies and then to results.
  3. Open the result link of Assistant Prelims exam 2023.
  4. Enter the asked details and login.
  5. Check your result.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 450 Assistant vacancies in the Reserve Bank of India.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out