XAT 2026 result announced, how to download scorecards

XLRI - Xavier School of Management has announced the result of XAT 2026. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download the Xavier Aptitude Test scorecards from xatonline.in.

Ahead of the results, XLRI released the answer key of the test and invited objections from candidates. The institute also shared candidates' response sheets online.

The exam was held on January 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held in computer-based test mode, and questions were set in English. Each multiple-choice question (MCQ) featured five options, with one correct choice. The question paper comprised of a total of 95 questions and was divided into two time bound parts- Part 1 and 2.

How to download XAT 2026 scorecards Follow these steps to view and download your XAT 2026 Scorecard:

Visit the official XAT website: xatonline.in

Click on the " XAT 2026 scorecard" tab.

Log in with credentials- XAT ID and password

Check and download the scorecard.

For any assistance, candidates can contact the helpline number 9513630765 (Monday - Saturday, 9.00 am - 6.00 pm) or send an email to xat2026@xlri.ac.in.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.