XAT Result 2026 declared at xatonline.in, direct link to download scorecard here

XLRI Jamshedpur has declared the XAT Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test can check the scorecard through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

The school conducted the aptitude test on January 4, 2026 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held in computer based mode and questions were set in English. Each multiple- choice question (MCQ) featured five options, with one correct choice. The question paper comprised of a total of 95 questions and was divided into two time bound parts- Part 1 and 2.

The response sheet was released on January 6, 2026 and answer key was released on January 9, 2026.

Direct link to check XAT Result 2026 XAT Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

2. Click on XAT Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of XAT.