Home / Education / ‘Exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you,’ PM Modi congratulates UPSC CSE qualifiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated all the successful candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019, the result of which was declared on August 4.

education Updated: Aug 04, 2020 21:41 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi (HT)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated all the successful candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019, the result of which was declared on August 4. A total of 829 students have cleared the UPSC CSE this year. Every year, over seven lakh aspirants appear for the exam.

Motivating the students who could not achieve the desired results, he said that life is full of several opportunities.

“Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes!” Modi tweeted.

 

“For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours,” he added in another tweet.

 

This year, Pradeep Singh of Sonepat, Haryana topped the UPSC Civil Services examination followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.

Moreover, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also took to Twitter to congratulate the candidates who cleared the UPSC civil services exam.

 

“Hearty congratulations to all the successful candidates and their parents, for clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination- 2019. New India has high expectations from you. I have full faith that all of you will make a significant contribution to the development and public welfare of the country with full dedication and hard work” he tweeted.

