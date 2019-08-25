Experts, children discuss environmental issues

education

Experts, former officials and children deliberated upon environment conservation and depleting groundwater in the state during a programme held here on Friday.

During the event, Prashansa Gupta, representative of a voluntary organisation, Banda, presented initiatives taken by the agency for restoring groundwater through community participation in Banda district of Bundelkhand region.

She also informed the house about the changes happening at the ground level because of these initiatives. HS Negi from India Oil Corporation (IOC) shared various initiatives taken by the IOC for water conservation.

He said oil refineries in Mathura and Vadodara were using effluent water after treatment.

RS Sinha, a groundwater expert, said reduction in monsoon days had decreased the amount of rain required for recharging groundwater to the extent of exploitation of groundwater.

He stressed upon various areas of concerns relating to excessive use of water in Lucknow and impressed upon the audience to take urgent measures to stop further deterioration.

VN Garg, a former bureaucrat, said various researches had been conducted in the country regarding the issues concerning the water stress.

He emphasised the need for creating awareness and implementation of laws enacted by the state for regulating use of water. Former DGP and vice chancellor of Noida International University Vikram Singh highlighted the importance of water by citing the example of clashes occurring on account of water.

Swayam Siddha jointly with Indian Oil Corporation organised an ‘Environment Awareness Event on Blue: The Colour of Survival’ here. Apart from deliberations, unique quiz contest was also organised on the theme ‘Blue: The Colour of Survival’ for students from class 9 to 12.

Meanwhile, Dr Veer Bhadra Mishra Trophy was awarded to CMS Mahanagar. The 2nd and 3rd prize was bagged by Vidya Gyan Academy and CMS, Aliganj respectively.

